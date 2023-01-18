Oregon State football opens 2023 season with San Jose State, plays Oregon on Black Friday

The Beavers play more Pac-12 road games in 2023 than home games, though they get some of the toughest Pac-12 opponents to visit them at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State Beavers will open the 2023 season on the road against San Jose State and end the regular season on the road against rival Oregon on Black Friday.

The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.

The Beavers play more Pac-12 road games next season than they do at home, though they get some of the toughest Pac-12 opponents, including Utah, Washington and UCLA, to visit them at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

The Beavers, who finished fifth in the Pac-12 regular season standings last season, play defending conference champion Utah, Washington, which finished third, and UCLA, which finished sixth, at home in 2023. All three schools ended the season ranked in the AP Top 25. The Beavers' other Pac-12 home game is against Stanford, which won just one game in conference last season.

Oregon State has five road games in conference play, one more than at home. Other than the rivalry game to end the season at Oregon, though, the Beavers' road schedule doesn't have another team that finished with a winning record in conference play last season. The other road games include Washington State (four wins in Pac-12 play in 2022), Arizona (three wins), California (two wins) and Colorado (one win).

The Beavers play three nonconference games to start the season, with a road game at San Jose State (7-5, 5-3 in the Mountain West last season) and then two home games against UC Davis (6-5, 5-3 in Big Sky) and San Diego State (7-6, 5-3 in Mountain West).

Here's the full schedule for the 2023 season: