Oregon State beats Stanford to become bowl eligible

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Chance Nolan passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a score, leading Oregon State to a 35-14 win over Stanford. The victory makes Oregon State bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, and snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Cardinal.

Stanford has now lost five games in a row for the first time under coach David Shaw. The Cardinals managed just 168 total yards in its previous game, a 52-7 loss to Utah — the program’s most lopsided defeat since 2003.

Oregon State's defense made strides after giving up a total of 76 points in its previous two games, losses at California and Colorado. The Beavers forced three turnovers, including interceptions by safety Jaydon Grant and cornerback Rejzohn Wright.

Oregon State opened the scoring in the first quarter on Nolan’s 4-yard touchdown run, culminating a 16-play, 74-yard drive.

The Beavers increased their lead on 21-0 early in the third quarter when Trevon Bradford turned a short pass into a 67-yard touchdown.

Running back B.J. Baylor became the first 1,000-yard rusher for Oregon State since 2018. He ran for 80 yards on 23 carries with a 6-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Oregon State's last bowl appearance was a win over Boise State in the Hawaii bowl back in 2013.

Next Saturday, the Beavers will host Arizona State in their final home game of the season.

I appreciate our team, our staff and our fans. Great win for the Beavs and Beaver Nation! — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) November 14, 2021