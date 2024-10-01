x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Beavers

Oregon State keeps title dreams alive with 24-10 win over Arizona State

The victory for the Beavers in their final home game keeps them undefeated at home for the first time since 2000.
Credit: AP
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor (4) runs over Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones (0) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A week after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, Oregon State remains in contention for the Pac-12 North Division title following a 24-10 win over Arizona State. 

The victory for the Beavers in their final home game keeps them undefeated at home for the first time since 2000.

A rally from Arizona state put them within 7 in the fourth quarter, but Jack Colletto ignited a stagnant Oregon State offense by running 47 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-2 from the Wildcat formation, giving the Beavers a 24-10 lead with 11:24 remaining. 

It was the eighth rushing touchdown of the season for Colletto, a former quarterback converted to linebacker in 2019. 

B.J. Baylor led Oregon State’s offense with 150 yards rushing.

The Beavers are 7-4. 

RELATED: Oregon State men fall to 1-3 with 78-77 loss to Samford

RELATED: No. 24 Utah routs No. 4 Oregon, ending Ducks' CFP hopes

In Other News

Oregon State superfan cruising to Sweet 16 in Beaver Mobile