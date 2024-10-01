Oregon State keeps title dreams alive with 24-10 win over Arizona State

The victory for the Beavers in their final home game keeps them undefeated at home for the first time since 2000.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A week after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, Oregon State remains in contention for the Pac-12 North Division title following a 24-10 win over Arizona State.

A rally from Arizona state put them within 7 in the fourth quarter, but Jack Colletto ignited a stagnant Oregon State offense by running 47 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-2 from the Wildcat formation, giving the Beavers a 24-10 lead with 11:24 remaining.

It was the eighth rushing touchdown of the season for Colletto, a former quarterback converted to linebacker in 2019.

B.J. Baylor led Oregon State’s offense with 150 yards rushing.

The Beavers are 7-4.