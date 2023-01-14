x
Beavers

Oregon St. comes up short against Arizona St. 74-69

Oregon State shot 55% in the first half but were 30% shooting in the second and gave up 25 points from 16 turnovers.
Oregon State guard Jordan Pope, center, dribbles between Arizona State's Austin Nunez (2) and DJ Horne, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CORVALLIS, Ore — Desmond Cambridge Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Arizona State to a 74-69 victory over Oregon State on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Devan Cambridge added 13 points and Frankie Collins had 12 for Arizona State (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12), which shot 49% from the field, were 8 of 18 from distance and made 18 of 27 free throws. Duke Brennan had three of the Sun Devils' nine blocks.

Jamiya Neal's 3-pointer with 11:14 left gave the Sun Devils the lead for good and sparked a 14-5 run that stretched the lead to 65-56 with 3:50 remaining. Desmond Cambridge scored seven points with a 3-pointer in the span.

But a Jordan Pope 3 capped a 11-3 surge that pulled Oregon State within 68-67 with 1:44 left. The Sun Devils made 6 of 8 from the line to seal it.

Oregon State shot 55% in the first half but were 30% shooting in the second and gave up 25 points from 16 turnovers.

Michael Rataj scored 17 points and Glenn Taylor Jr. had 13 for the Beavers (7-11, 1-6), who have lost five straight. Pope and Tyler Bilodeau added nine points apiece before fouling out.

Arizona State hosts seventh-ranked UCLA on Thursday. Oregon State plays at Stanford on Thursday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

