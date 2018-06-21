Oregon State assistant head coach Mike Riley, who was head coach of the San Diego Chargers from 1999-2001, was introduced as the head coach of the AAF's San Antonio franchise on Thursday morning.

"This is a unique opportunity for myself and the players that will step on the field for Alliance San Antonio, and we intend on making the most of it," Riley said.

VIDEO: Watch the press conference (starts around the 6:30 mark)

Riley was hired as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oregon State in December of last year.

On Thursday, Oregon State thanked Riley "for his contributions to our program" in a press release. Head coach Jonathan Smith said the search for a replacement would begin immediately.

“There already is tremendous interest from coaches around the country to join our team,” he said. “We will hire the right coach who will help us build on the significant momentum we have underway in recruiting and student-athlete development.”

The San Antonio team also hired former Dallas Cowboys fullback and longtime FOX Sports color analyst Daryl Johnston as the team's general manager.

Johnston and Riley would be the latest of a growing group of people with NFL backgrounds latching onto the AAF. Like Martz, Brad Childress, Mike Singletary, Rick Neuheisel, Dennis Erickson, Phil Savage, Michael Vick, Steve Spurrier, Jon Kitna and Larry Marmie are among the former players, coaches and front office staff joining the fledgling league.

NBC Sports contributed to this report.

