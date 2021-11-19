x
Beavers

Oregon State men fall to 1-3 with 78-77 loss to Samford

Warith Alatishe led the Beavers with 20 points.
Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Cooper Kaifes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:21 left in the game, Jerome Marshall followed with a layup and Samford held off Oregon State 78-77 in nonconference play.

Oregon State (1-3), trailed 42-32 at halftime, but battled back to take a 75-73 lead on a dunk by Warith Alatishe with 1:27 left to play. Kaifes followed with his 3-pointer and Marshall scored with 38 seconds remaining to put the Bulldogs (3-1) up 78-75. Dashawn Davis answered with a layup, but the Beavers failed to retake the lead despite forcing two Samford turnovers in the final 16 seconds.

Ques Glover paced Samford (3-1) with 16 points and nine assists.

Alatishe scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half for Oregon State.

