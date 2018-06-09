CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Pat Casey era at Oregon State is over. The Beavers iconic head baseball coach announced his retirement on Thursday.

One of the most successful coaches in college baseball history, Casey finishes his 24-year career at Oregon State with 900 career wins, three national championships, six trips to the College World Series and five Pac-12 titles. He was also named National Coach of the Year five times.

- Three National Championships

- 900 Wins

- Six trips to Omaha

- 24 seasons in Corvallis

- Numerous other accomplishments too long to list in one Tweet



Dozens of players who played for Casey went on to play professional baseball, including Jacoby Ellsbury, Darwin Barney and Michael Conforto.

Casey, 59, is coming off a national championship season. In June, the Beavers beat Arkansas for Casey's third national championship. He also led the Beavers to national championship seasons in 2006 and 2007.

Casey was a three-sport athlete at Newberg High School and played baseball and basketball at Portland State. The San Diego Padres drafted Casey in the 10th round of the 1980 MLB draft and he played seven seasons of minor league baseball.

After his playing career was over, Casey coached seven seasons from 1988-1994 at George Fox University, finishing with a record of 171–113–1. In 1995, he was hired by Oregon State.

