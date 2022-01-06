Implosion of OSU's Reser Stadium scheduled for Friday morning. Here's how you can watch

The west side of the Beavers' football stadium will be imploded as part of a $153 million renovation project.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The west side of Reser Stadium in Corvallis will be imploded Friday morning, Jan. 7, as part of a $153 million renovation project at Oregon State University.

The public can watch a livestream of the implosion on KGW's website, YouTube and Facebook pages. It's expected to happen between 7:40 a.m. and 8 a.m.

As the implosion occurs, a series of explosive-like popping sounds will take place within about two seconds. Immediately afterward, the stadium structure will safely fall vertically to the parking lot level around the stadium, the university said in a news release.

“The implosion of the westside stadium is all about safety for project contractors and community members,” said Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing.

The livestream will show the implosion from multiple camera angles along with replays of the event. There will also be an interview between Beavers play-by-play announcer Mike Parker and OSU vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes.

Several roads in the area will be closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Homes, businesses and campus buildings within 500 feet of the stadium will be unoccupied during the event, and anyone within 1,000 feet of the implosion zone is asked to stay indoors and away from windows.

The renovation project, called Completing Reser, includes construction of the new west side of the stadium, a welcome center for prospective new students and their families and a wellness clinic for students, OSU employees and community members.

The project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 football season. It's being funded by more than $90 million in philanthropy and by revenues from football stadium activities.