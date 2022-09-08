Beavers hope to achieve 2-0 season start in matchup with Fresno State

Oregon State looks to follow up a season-opening home win against Boise State with a win on the road against another Mountain West contender Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. — Oregon State (1-0) at Fresno State (1-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Line: Fresno State by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Fresno State leads 8-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Beavers seek their first 2-0 start since 2014 when they travel to Fresno to take on one of the top teams from the Mountain West. The Bulldogs also look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon State secondary vs. Fresno State QB Jake Haener. The Beavers had three interceptions in a season-opening win against Boise State but will have a much tougher time dealing with Haener. He completed 36 of 42 passes for 377 yards and two TDs in the opener against Cal Poly.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: Jack Colletto. The two-way player was a star in the opener, making three tackles and recovering a fumble as a linebacker and running the ball three times on offense, including a 41-yard touchdown.

Fresno State: WR Nikko Remigio. The all-around threat had nine catches for 100 yards, two carries for 26 yards and a TD and 42 yards on returns for 168 all-purpose yards.

FACTS & FIGURES