PORTLAND, Ore. – "Arkansas Champions!"

Not so fast, my friend.

The Oregon State Beavers baseball team staved off elimination in Game 2 of the College World Series Final on Wednesday night, but if you looked at the ESPN app, you may have been told a different story.

It appears, based on tweets from across the country, ESPN put up a banner declaring Arkansas the national champions when the Razorbacks were up by a run in the top of the ninth inning.

Uhhhhh I think I can explain what just went down in the #CWSFinal. Saw this right before Arkansas missed the foul pop up that would have won it for them. @espn has some explaining to do pic.twitter.com/ijebQuJAid — Richard Zane Allison, Jr., III (@zane_allison) June 28, 2018

Arkansas fans- at the end of the day don’t blame the Umps, your team, or the Beavers. Blame ESPN. #oops #CWSfinals pic.twitter.com/pGzbY6v1Xo — Jacob McNamara (@mac1794) June 28, 2018

The Beavers plate three with two-out in the top of the ninth to beat the Razorbacks. #CWS2018



FINAL | #OregonState 5, #Arkansas 3



Game 3 - Tomorrow, 4:30 PM



Also, whoops @ESPN...



(H/T - @jBowman1018) pic.twitter.com/vGp90OTqGG — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) June 28, 2018

Of course, everyone in Oregon knows what happened after that.

Arkansas had a chance to seal the game when with two outs in the ninth inning, Cadyn Grenier popped up in foul territory along the first base line. The Razorbacks’ first baseman, second baseman and right fielder all had a chance to catch the final out. Instead, the ball fell between the three of them, giving Grenier a second chance.

Grenier ended up driving in the game-tying run. The next batter, Trevor Larnach, hit a two-run home run to put the Beavers ahead 5-3.

#CWS CLUTCH CITY.



Trevor Larnach puts @BeaverBaseball in front 5-3 in the ninth with a two-run jack! pic.twitter.com/981JqUZSfw — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 28, 2018

Oregon State held on to win in the bottom of the ninth. Game 3 of the series, which will decide the national champion, will be played Thursday at 3:30 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

