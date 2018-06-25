On the KGW app? Tap here for a multimedia experience
OMAHA, Neb. — After a 4-1 loss in Game 1 of the College World Series finals, Oregon State must sweep the next two games of the series if it wants to capture its third national championship.
RELATED: Arkansas beats Heimlich, Beavers 4-1 in CWS finals opener
Game 1 was played Tuesday after it was rained out on Monday. Game 2 is Wednesday.
KGW's Orlando Sanchez and Rod Stevens are in Omaha to capture all the exciting action. We'll update this notebook with everything Orlando shares on social media during his time at the College World Series.
Monday
The newspapers in Omaha were awash with CWS coverage and Orlando shared some photos of some of the images and headlines.
The weather may be a factor for Game 1. There is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms at the time the first pitch is scheduled to be thrown Monday. Every time lightning is seen at the ballpark, the game will be stopped for a half-hour. Orlando shared a photo that showed the less-than-favorable weather for baseball in Omaha.
At least there are some good apparel options for the fans.
Beavers fans are out in full force in Omaha ... and very excited!
About 1:40 p.m., Orlando tweeted out some great news. The rain has stopped!
At about 3:15 p.m, Orlando tweeted that although the start of the game has been delayed for weather. The delay continued long after the game's scheduled start time.
At 5:35 p.m. PT, NCAA officials postponed the game due to weather. Game 1 will be played Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT.
Tuesday
Reporter Bob Lundeberg from the Corvallis Gazette-Times broke down how the Beavers are handling the College World Series.
Arkansas fans were out in force six hours before the first pitch.
Orlando had a special guest during his noon live shot!
Benny kept his friends close and his enemies closer.
Fans were lined up and ready to go.
And they were fired up!
Things started off great for the Beavers, with a run in the second inning.
A controversial interference call erased a run for the Beavers in the fourth inning. Oregon State still led 1-0, but coaches, players and fans felt Oregon State was robbed on the call. Orlando tweeted about it and then retweeted a fan's take that described why the Beavers faithful felt the call was wrong.
In the fifth inning, Beavers starting pitcher Luke Heimlich unraveled, allowing four runs. Arkansas took a 4-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
The 2006 Oregon State team came back from a Game 1 loss to capture the national championship. The Beavers' Steven Kwan told Orlando the Beavers will draw inspiration from that team's performance. Game 2 is Wednesday (4 p.m., ESPN).
Orlando shared a few photos of the Game 1 experience before signing off for the night. Bring on Game 2! We'll see you Wednesday!
Wednesday
Orlando previewed Game 2 on KGW News at Noon. It was a hot afternoon in Omaha!
This story will be updated.