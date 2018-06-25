On the KGW app? Tap here for a multimedia experience

OMAHA, Neb. — After a 4-1 loss in Game 1 of the College World Series finals, Oregon State must sweep the next two games of the series if it wants to capture its third national championship.

Game 1 was played Tuesday after it was rained out on Monday. Game 2 is Wednesday.

KGW's Orlando Sanchez and Rod Stevens are in Omaha to capture all the exciting action. We'll update this notebook with everything Orlando shares on social media during his time at the College World Series.

Monday

The newspapers in Omaha were awash with CWS coverage and Orlando shared some photos of some of the images and headlines.

Oregon State vs Arkansas for the natty. Front of Monday's sports page at the @OWHnews #CWS @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/BPbeupbqHe — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 25, 2018

The weather may be a factor for Game 1. There is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms at the time the first pitch is scheduled to be thrown Monday. Every time lightning is seen at the ballpark, the game will be stopped for a half-hour. Orlando shared a photo that showed the less-than-favorable weather for baseball in Omaha.

At least there are some good apparel options for the fans.

Beavers fans are out in full force in Omaha ... and very excited!

About 1:40 p.m., Orlando tweeted out some great news. The rain has stopped!

It has stopped raining. This is promising pic.twitter.com/HvOOrsjSa7 — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 25, 2018

At about 3:15 p.m, Orlando tweeted that although the start of the game has been delayed for weather. The delay continued long after the game's scheduled start time.

The sun is out, so it does look promising the game will start at some point today @KGWSports https://t.co/dx8gaB0Dg8 — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 25, 2018

All coach Pat Casey can do is smile as we head into a lightning delay in Omaha. @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/KTy4FxWgmM — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 25, 2018

At 5:35 p.m. PT, NCAA officials postponed the game due to weather. Game 1 will be played Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT.

No game tonight at the college baseball World Series. Maybe because there is a moat around the field. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/CWgFUdQtvY — Rod Stevens (@Gr8Photo) June 26, 2018

Tuesday

Reporter Bob Lundeberg from the Corvallis Gazette-Times broke down how the Beavers are handling the College World Series.

Where the Beavers have made the most improvements and how they're handling the College World Series from @The_Real_Bob #GoBeavs #CWS @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/kQwL5P8AlX — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 26, 2018

Arkansas fans were out in force six hours before the first pitch.

Orlando had a special guest during his noon live shot!

Benny kept his friends close and his enemies closer.

For the people: Benny and Coach keeping the peace at the College World Series. Oregon State vs Arkansas #CWS #Omaha pic.twitter.com/HzfvqvTmd2 — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 26, 2018

Fans were lined up and ready to go.

The line into TD Ameritrade Park goes as far as the eyes can see #CWS @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/1jNN037D9O — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 26, 2018

A few specs of orange in a sea of red. The line to get into game one of the College World Series @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/0j0itT7lDF — Rod Stevens (@Gr8Photo) June 26, 2018

And they were fired up!

A battle of the cheering fans in Omaha @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/JwM7wE4TyD — Rod Stevens (@Gr8Photo) June 26, 2018

Things started off great for the Beavers, with a run in the second inning.

Michael Gretler drives in the first run of the game. Beavers lead Arkansas 1-0 in the 2nd @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/c1ZotBN73B — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 26, 2018

A controversial interference call erased a run for the Beavers in the fourth inning. Oregon State still led 1-0, but coaches, players and fans felt Oregon State was robbed on the call. Orlando tweeted about it and then retweeted a fan's take that described why the Beavers faithful felt the call was wrong.

Interference call wipes a run off the board for Oregon State. Beavers still lead 1-0 in the 4th @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 27, 2018

Two of these plays were called runner interference at the @NCAACWS. I’ll let you guess which one wasn’t. pic.twitter.com/rBZ2bRg9iH — Casey Lute (@caseylute) June 27, 2018

In the fifth inning, Beavers starting pitcher Luke Heimlich unraveled, allowing four runs. Arkansas took a 4-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Arkansas defeats Oregon State 4-1 to take game one of the College World Series Finals. 73% of game-one winners go on to win the National Championship @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/Bsb5y7j3jY — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 27, 2018

The 2006 Oregon State team came back from a Game 1 loss to capture the national championship. The Beavers' Steven Kwan told Orlando the Beavers will draw inspiration from that team's performance. Game 2 is Wednesday (4 p.m., ESPN).

Beavers Steven Kwan drawing on inspiration from the '06 Oregon State team that battled through the loser's bracket, lost the 1st game of the finals and went on to win the National Championship #GoBeavs @KGWSports @skwanzaa pic.twitter.com/1ZQSaBSMtY — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 27, 2018

Orlando shared a few photos of the Game 1 experience before signing off for the night. Bring on Game 2! We'll see you Wednesday!

Wednesday

Orlando previewed Game 2 on KGW News at Noon. It was a hot afternoon in Omaha!

