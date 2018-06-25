On the KGW app? Tap here for a multimedia experience

OMAHA, Neb. — Oregon State's Trevor Larnach hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning after Arkansas blew a chance to lock up the national championship, and the Beavers forced a third and final game in the College World Series finals with a 5-3 victory Wednesday night.

Cadyn Grenier singled in the tying run after three Arkansas fielders watched his foul ball drop between them. Larnach then launched his 19th homer of the season into the right-field bullpen to set off a wild celebration in the Beavers' dugout.

"We never quit, we're relentless, no matter what the situation is and you saw it tonight"--Cadyn Grenier on the Beavers play in elimination games #GoBeavs @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/vwF5yrTiZh — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

The decisive Game 3 is Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Beavers had to wait an extra day to play Game 1 because of a weather postponement. The game was made up Tuesday, but the Beavers lost, 4-1, putting them one win from elimination or two wins from a championship.

Monday

The newspapers in Omaha were awash with CWS coverage and Orlando shared some photos of some of the images and headlines.

Oregon State vs Arkansas for the natty. Front of Monday's sports page at the @OWHnews #CWS @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/BPbeupbqHe — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 25, 2018

The weather may be a factor for Game 1. There is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms at the time the first pitch is scheduled to be thrown Monday. Every time lightning is seen at the ballpark, the game will be stopped for a half-hour. Orlando shared a photo that showed the less-than-favorable weather for baseball in Omaha.

At least there are some good apparel options for the fans.

Beavers fans are out in full force in Omaha ... and very excited!

About 1:40 p.m., Orlando tweeted out some great news. The rain has stopped!

It has stopped raining. This is promising pic.twitter.com/HvOOrsjSa7 — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 25, 2018

At about 3:15 p.m, Orlando tweeted that although the start of the game has been delayed for weather. The delay continued long after the game's scheduled start time.

The sun is out, so it does look promising the game will start at some point today @KGWSports https://t.co/dx8gaB0Dg8 — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 25, 2018

All coach Pat Casey can do is smile as we head into a lightning delay in Omaha. @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/KTy4FxWgmM — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 25, 2018

At 5:35 p.m. PT, NCAA officials postponed the game due to weather. Game 1 will be played Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT.

No game tonight at the college baseball World Series. Maybe because there is a moat around the field. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/CWgFUdQtvY — Rod Stevens (@Gr8Photo) June 26, 2018

Tuesday

Reporter Bob Lundeberg from the Corvallis Gazette-Times broke down how the Beavers are handling the College World Series.

Where the Beavers have made the most improvements and how they're handling the College World Series from @The_Real_Bob #GoBeavs #CWS @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/kQwL5P8AlX — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 26, 2018

Arkansas fans were out in force six hours before the first pitch.

Orlando had a special guest during his noon live shot!

Benny kept his friends close and his enemies closer.

For the people: Benny and Coach keeping the peace at the College World Series. Oregon State vs Arkansas #CWS #Omaha pic.twitter.com/HzfvqvTmd2 — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 26, 2018

Fans were lined up and ready to go.

The line into TD Ameritrade Park goes as far as the eyes can see #CWS @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/1jNN037D9O — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 26, 2018

A few specs of orange in a sea of red. The line to get into game one of the College World Series @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/0j0itT7lDF — Rod Stevens (@Gr8Photo) June 26, 2018

And they were fired up!

A battle of the cheering fans in Omaha @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/JwM7wE4TyD — Rod Stevens (@Gr8Photo) June 26, 2018

Things started off great for the Beavers, with a run in the second inning.

Michael Gretler drives in the first run of the game. Beavers lead Arkansas 1-0 in the 2nd @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/c1ZotBN73B — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 26, 2018

A controversial interference call erased a run for the Beavers in the fourth inning. Oregon State still led 1-0, but coaches, players and fans felt Oregon State was robbed on the call. Orlando tweeted about it and then retweeted a fan's take that described why the Beavers faithful felt the call was wrong.

Interference call wipes a run off the board for Oregon State. Beavers still lead 1-0 in the 4th @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 27, 2018

Two of these plays were called runner interference at the @NCAACWS. I’ll let you guess which one wasn’t. pic.twitter.com/rBZ2bRg9iH — Casey Lute (@caseylute) June 27, 2018

In the fifth inning, Beavers starting pitcher Luke Heimlich unraveled, allowing four runs. Arkansas took a 4-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Arkansas defeats Oregon State 4-1 to take game one of the College World Series Finals. 73% of game-one winners go on to win the National Championship @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/Bsb5y7j3jY — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 27, 2018

The 2006 Oregon State team came back from a Game 1 loss to capture the national championship. The Beavers' Steven Kwan told Orlando the Beavers will draw inspiration from that team's performance. Game 2 is Wednesday (4 p.m., ESPN).

Beavers Steven Kwan drawing on inspiration from the '06 Oregon State team that battled through the loser's bracket, lost the 1st game of the finals and went on to win the National Championship #GoBeavs @KGWSports @skwanzaa pic.twitter.com/1ZQSaBSMtY — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 27, 2018

Orlando shared a few photos of the Game 1 experience before signing off for the night. Bring on Game 2! We'll see you Wednesday!

Wednesday

Orlando previewed Game 2 on KGW News at Noon. It was a hot afternoon in Omaha!

Omaheat 4 hours before game 2 of College World Series Finals @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/ZhTDCXUBtU — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 27, 2018

Orlando had a busy day with Benny the Beaver.

7:04 p.m. — The Beavers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, only to give the lead back to Arkansas after the Razorbacks plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The score would remain Arkansas 3, Oregon State 2, until the top of the ninth inning.

7:06 p.m. — Seventh-inning stretch!

7:18 p.m. — Beavers still losing? Time for a snack? Sure, why not?

7:38 p.m. — After the Beavers stranded Adley Rutschman at third base, they were still trailing 3-2 and had just three outs left to keep their season and national championship hopes alive.

Adley Rutschman left stranded at third. Beavers trail 3-2 in the bottom of the 8th. OSU has three outs to try and keep its season alive @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

8:02 p.m. — Cadyn Grenier comes through! He drives in the tying run in the top of the ninth inning. Beavers fans are going crazy!

Grenier keeps the Beavers season alive! Drives in the tying run 3-3 in the 9th. Beaver Believers going nuts! @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/xm4VMHsz4A — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

8:05 p.m. — GO-AHEAD HOME RUN! Trevor Larnach hits a two-run homer to give the Beavers a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning!

Larnach!!!! Goes DEEP! Beavers take a 5-3 lead in 9th @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/PIMJtayTez — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

8:17 p.m. — The Beavers close it out in the bottom of the ninth and force a winner-takes-all Game 3! Unbelievable finish!

Beavers win!!!! Defeat Arkansas 5-3. The College World Series Finals comes down to 1 game. Unbelievable finish @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/u4YMBL3uBT — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

11:40 p.m. — Oregon State's Nick Madrigal said Trevor Larnach's home run "was one of the best moments I've ever been part of."

Beavers Nick Madrigal on Trevor Larnach's home run "That was one of the best moments I've ever been a part of...to see that one go over the fence, he deserves everything hes gotten" #GoBeavs @NickMadrigal_3 @trevorlarnach pic.twitter.com/GdINmiiKwX — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

11:45 p.m. — The Beavers' Steven Kwan said he almost blacked out when Trevor Larnach hit the home run.

"I kinda blacked out when the ball landed I was already on the grass, I don't know how I got there" Beavers Steven Kwan on Trevor Larnach's home run #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/1Luv0q2SVl — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

11:54 p.m. — Trevor Larnach speaks to the media after the game. "Emotions went from the lowest possible ... to as high as you can get," he says.

"Emotions went from the lowest possible...to as high as you can get" Trevor Larnach on his teammates reaction to his go-ahead home run #GoBeavs @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/rbOSSdNAhu — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

Midnight — "We never quit. We're relentless, no matter what the situation is, and you saw it tonight." Cadyn Grenier sums up the never-say-die attitude of the Beavers, now one win away from their third national title!

"We never quit, we're relentless, no matter what the situation is and you saw it tonight"--Cadyn Grenier on the Beavers play in elimination games #GoBeavs @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/vwF5yrTiZh — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

Thursday

1:05 a.m. — You know Benny the Beaver was pumped up after the come-from-behind win!

"You like that!?!" Beavers leaving the dugout after forcing a game 3 at the #CWS #GoBeavs @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/Z4FO2AT7ml — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 28, 2018

8:14 a.m. — Thursday morning dawned cloudy.

12:54 p.m. — One more game for the title. The Beavers are ready. Their fans are ready.

1:30 p.m. — The Beavers aren't messing around. Eyes on the prize.

1:39 p.m. — The Beaver Believers are pumped for Game 3!

