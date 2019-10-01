PORTLAND, Ore. — Quarterback Jake Luton will return for Oregon State next season after the NCAA granted Luton a sixth year of eligibility, the school announced on Thursday.

Luton played only five games in 2018 because of an ankle injury, but he was productive in those five starts, throwing for 1,660 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2017, he missed eight games after injuring his spine during a game at Washington State. Because Luton played four games or less in 2017, the NCAA considers it a year missed and thus granted him an extension.

"We're excited to have Jake for another year," Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith said. "The offense did great things in 2018 and we look forward to building on that production this coming season."