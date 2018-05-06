After sweeping through the opening round of the NCAA tournament to advance to the Super Regional, the Oregon State Beavers carried that same momentum to the MLB draft on Monday night.

Nick Madrigal was drafted fourth overall by the Chicago White Sox and Trevor Larnach was drafted 20th by the Minnesota Twins. The Baltimore Orioles drafted Cadyn Grenier with the 37th pick. If you’ve followed the team at all this year, it’s not much of a surprise.

Madrigal’s star has shined bright throughout the last two seasons. He burst onto the scene his sophomore year, being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year. He has a small stature at 5-foot-7 and leads with his effort and emotions. With his size and intangibles, he’s drawn draft-day comparisons to Dustin Pedroia and Jose Altuve. Madrigal is extremely tough to get out, striking out an astounding five times this season. When on base, he’s just as tough, stealing 11 bases without being caught. He was named by MLB.com as the best hitter in the draft.

Madrigal is listed as a second baseman but will play shortstop in the minors. This would definitely favor him with the 23-year-old Yoan Moncada being locked in at the major league level at second base for the White Sox for the foreseeable future.

As for Larnach, his rise to stardom was more of a finger roll as opposed to Madrigal’s slam dunk. Last year was his first season as a full-time starter and he hit for average as most of the team did with OK power numbers, notching just three home runs. His .327 average this year is a slight jump, but his home run and RBI numbers are what drew heart eyes from MLB scouts. His 17 home runs are what projects him as a power bat in the lineup. He utilizes all parts of the field when hitting and has a solid arm to play either corner outfield position. With his 6-4, 205-pound frame and left-handed swing, he compares well to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.

Grenier, a shortstop, hit .275 with 37 RBI this season. He also had six triples, five doubles and five home runs. The 5-10, 185-pound freshman was named to the Pac-12 all-conference first team. He was named by MLB.com as the best defender in the draft.

The MLB draft resumes Tuesday with rounds 3-10.

You can catch these three in action again when the No. 3 national seed Oregon State Beavers take on No. 14 Minnesota at home Friday in the Corvallis Super Regional. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Goss Stadium. The winner of the super regional will advance to the College World Series.

KGW's Jared Cowley contributed to this report. Oregon Sports News is a KGW News partner.

© 2018 KGW