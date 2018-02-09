The Jonathan Smith era at Oregon State began Saturday with a lopsided 77-31 loss at No. 3 Ohio State.

As a 38-point underdog, did anyone really expect the Beavers to travel 2,000-plus miles and pull off a colossal upset against a storied program like Ohio State before 100,000-plus fans in Columbus?

The reality is Oregon State didn't have the athletes to match up with Ohio State, and that likely will be the case in many games this season. The Beavers have now lost 20 consecutive road games dating back to the 2014 season.

BOX SCORE: No. 3 Ohio State 77, Oregon State 31

Smith isn't a miracle worker. He inherited a team coming off a 1-11 season.

"Obviously, that's a good football team we were playing," Smith told Beaver Sports Radio Network after the game. "But there's some things we can control and improve on in that game."

Beavers offense improved

Credit Oregon State for being competitive offensively with several big plays from running back Artavis Pierce and wide receiver Trevon Bradford.

Oregon State has upgraded its offense under Smith, who was offensive coordinator at Washington the past four years. The Beavers scored 30-plus points in just two games last season.

"We can do great things as an offense," Pierce said.

If a defense that gave up 721 total yards makes strides, the Beavers could give Pac-12 opponents something to worry about this season.

HIGHLIGHTS: Oregon State shows flashes of promise in season-opening loss

You have to feel for starting quarterback Jake Luton.

After missing the last eight games of the 2017 season with a spinal cord injury, Luton suffered a concussion after a hard hit on the game's opening possession.

Enter backup signal caller Conor Blount, who connected with Bradford for a 49-yard touchdown on his first series.

Bradford had six catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — and could be a big-play receiving threat.

Pierce, who served notice that he's more than a capable replacement for Ryan Nall, outran the Ohio State secondary on 80 and 78-yard third-quarter touchdown gallops.

"He's fast, that's nothing I haven't seen before," Blount said of Pierce, who ran for 168 yards and two scores on 11 carries.

Smith's presence uplifting

Despite Oregon State's deficiencies, it was encouraging to see Smith on the Beavers' sideline.

It's been nearly 20 years since he was the starting quarterback on Oregon State's 2000 team that finished 11-1 team and defeated Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Smith's ties to his alma mater run deep and fans owe him time and patience to turn the program around.

There's a lot of positives to take from this," Blount said.

Look for the Beavers' 11-game losing streak to end next Saturday in the home opener at Reser Stadium against lower-division opponent Southern Utah.

"It'll be fun to get back home. No question," Smith said. "It's exciting to get back to work."

Areas of concern

Oregon State struggled in pass protection — they allowed five first-half sacks and one resulted in a fumble and Ohio State touchdown.

The center snap from Sumner Houston was often low and outside, creating negative plays.

Will Luton be out for an extended period of time? After throwing for 169 yards and two scores in the first half, Blount (shoulder injury) was replaced by JUCO transfer Jack Colletto and the Beavers' passing game vanished.

Defensively the Beavers had no answers for Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., who passed for 313 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in his starting debut.

The Beavers couldn't contain Ohio State's running game either. Mike Weber ran for 186 of the Buckeyes' 375 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns.

