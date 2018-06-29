On the KGW news app? Tap for multimedia article

PORTLAND, Ore. – Beaver Nation is celebrating another national title. Oregon State beat Arkansas 5-0 on Thursday night to win the baseball program's third national championship.

The team returned Oregon on Friday for a rally at Pioneer Square in Portland, followed by a rally in Corvallis at 4 p.m.

Following Oregon State’s win, Beavers fans let loose on social media.

But that's what happens when your favorite team wins a championship. Some just couldn’t hide their excitement and made proclamations they probably won’t keep.

“We’re conceiving another kid tonight and we’re naming it Kevin Abel Gorman!!! Boy or Girl!!” Beavers fan Nate Gorman posted on Twitter. The "gesture" is an homage to Oregon State starting pitcher Kevin Abel, who threw all nine innings and didn't give up a run in Thursday's win.

WE'RE CONCEIVING ANOTHER KID TONIGHT AND WE'RE NAMING IT KEVIN ABEL GORMAN!!! BOY OR GIRL!!! #GOBEAVS — Nate (@nategorman) June 29, 2018

Not only may Abel have a child named after him, he’s now guaranteed a free beer when he turns 21 thanks to Beavers fans Ross Parker.

“Corvallis PSA: I got dibs on buying @Kabel_23 his first beer,” Parker tweeted.

CORVALLIS PSA:

I got dibs on buying @Kabel_23 his first beer. #GoBeavs — Ross Parker (@rparker209) June 29, 2018

However, that drink will have to wait as Abel is just 19 years old.

Other fans took traditional approaches to show off their exuberance. Kyle Alexander called it a “dream come true” to be in Omaha and witness the Beavers win the championship.

A post shared by Kyle Alexander (@kyle_alexander.pdx) on Jun 28, 2018 at 7:43pm PDT

Debbi Stone complimented Oregon State’s resilience after winning six elimination games to take home the title.

A post shared by Debbi Stone (@debbistone) on Jun 28, 2018 at 6:57pm PDT

Stephanie Babb made a fashion statement to honor Oregon State’s big win.

@BeaverBaseball did I hear something about a #natty? Congratulations to the 2018 Beaver Baseball club. So proud of them and proud to rep #BeaverNation #GoBeavs #CWSChamps 🖤🔶⚾ pic.twitter.com/GwwLfXdZdM — Stephanie Babb (@StepBabb) June 29, 2018

Chris Schumacher is already looking forward to the next time the Beavers will win a championship. Perhaps in 2031?

The dude is ready to play in the 2031 World Series!! What an awesome day for #BeaverNation ... so glad we got to watch them play this year (even if it was pouring!) #GOBEAVS #tbt pic.twitter.com/hxvL8ecRAj — Chris Schumacher (@MrsSchuie) June 29, 2018

