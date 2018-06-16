For what it’s worth, Las Vegas has tabbed Oregon State as the team to beat in the College World Series.

Being the favorite guarantees nothing, of course, but proving their worth on the field is something the Beavers have been doing all season.

Will that trend continue at TD Ameritrade Park? We’re about to find out.

The eight CWS teams are divided into two, four-team double-elimination brackets, with the winners meeting in the best-of-three championship series.

OSU opens at noon Saturday (ESPN) against North Carolina. Washington and Mississippi State also are in bracket 1 with the Beavers. Defending national champion Florida is in bracket 2.

“I believe we’re prepared to do the things to win the battle,” OSU coach Pat Casey said.

Here are five reasons why OSU will win its third national championship:

1. Been there, almost done that: The Beavers were the No. 1 national seed last year and fell short in the CWS, losing to LSU with a berth in the championship series on the line. Many of OSU’s top players returned with plenty of motivation, including All-Americans Nick Madrigal, Cadyn Grenier, Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman.

2. Heimlich factor: Luke Heimlich is the nation’s premier starting pitcher. Heimlich did not accompany the Beavers to Omaha last year after news broke about what became a well-documented guilty plea to molesting his 6-year old niece when he was 15. He's in top form and prepared to end his college career in style.

“Heimlich on the mound will be able to beat any team in the country,” Minnesota coach John Anderson said after the Golden Gophers lost to OSU in the Corvallis Super Regional.

3. Stellar defense: The Beavers have an outstanding double-play combination with shortstop Cadyn Grenier and Nick Madrigal. Center fielder Steven Kwan turns potential extra-base hits into outs. And teams rarely challenge the arm of catcher Adley Rutschman.

“They’re strong up the middle,” Anderson said. “If you’re gonna be a championship team you’ve gotta be strong up the middle.”

4. Momentum: OSU is 5-0 in the postseason and has outscored its opponents 49 to 8. They have a team batting average of .343 in the postseason with 20 extra base hits, including seven home runs. The top seven hitters in OSU’s projected starting lineup are hitting over .300.

The pitching has a 1.40 team ERA. OSU pitchers have recorded 47 strikeouts with just 10 walks. The Beavers have one error in five postseason games thus far.

5. Pat Casey leadership: In his 24th season at the helm, Casey has turned OSU into a perennial national power. Since leading OSU to the CWS for the first time in 53 years in 2005, the Beavers have returned to Omaha in 2006, 2007, 2013, 2017 and this season, with back-to-back national titles in 2006-07.

College World Series

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

When: June 16-27

Teams: No. 1 national seed Florida (47-19), No. 3 OSU (49-10-1), No. 6 North Carolina (43-18), No. 9 Texas Tech (44-18), No. 13 Texas (42-21), Arkansas (44-19), Washington (35-24), Mississippi State (37-27)

Bracket 1: OSU, North Carolina, Washington, Mississippi State

Bracket 2: Florida, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Texas

First-round game: OSU vs. North Carolina, noon Saturday (ESPN)

