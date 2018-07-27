CORVALLIS, Ore. — When it comes to Pac-12 Conference football, there is a consensus prediction: Oregon State will be at the bottom of the North Division.

No surprise there.

The Beavers are coming off a 1-11 season (0-9 Pac-12) and their only win was a narrow escape against lower-division opponent Portland State, a winless team last season.

But enough about the past.

OSU has renewed hope with first-year head coach Jonathan Smith. He knows what it takes to win big in Corvallis, even if he last accomplished it nearly two decades ago.

Here are five key questions facing the Beavers as they open preseason practice Aug. 3 in preparation for the Sept. 1 season opener at Ohio State.

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton started the first four games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending back injury. (Photo: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

1. Is Jake Luton the real deal?

We got a small sample of Luton last season, who suffered a season-ending back injury in Game 4 at Washington State.

At 6-foot-7, 234-pounds, Luton has the size and arm strength to be a good fit for Smith’s pro-style offense.

Luton is the only quarterback on the roster with significant Division I experience and his senior leadership will be key for a team that needs to build confidence early. Sophomore Conor Blount and junior college transfer Jack Collleto, the best runner among the quarterbacks, are waiting in the wings.

2. Will the defensive line hold up?

There was little push from the defensive front last season, which produced just 14 sacks to rank last in the Pac-12. OSU must do a better job pressuring quarterbacks to give the secondary a chance in a pass-oriented conference.

Junior end Jeromy Reichner, a transfer from Los Angeles Valley College, could develop into the edge pass rusher OSU desperately needs.

OSU cornerback Xavier Crawford, left, was a freshman all-American in 2016. (Photo: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

3. Will Crawford and Williams return to form?

Junior cornerback Xavier Crawford (shoulder), a freshman All-American in 2016, and senior corner Dwayne Williams (knee) both missed more than half the 2017 season after opening the year as starters.

If Crawford and Williams return to form, combined with safeties David Morris and Jalen Moore, who tied for second in tackles last season with 75 apiece, OSU could have the makings of a solid secondary.

Wide receiver Trevon Bradford led the Beavers in yards per catch last season. (Photo: Cole Elsasser-USA TODAY Sports)

Cole Elsasser-USA TODAY Sports

4. Can the offense stretch the field?

The downfield passing game, so prevalent during the Derek Anderson and Sean Mannion eras, has been missing in recent years. That needs to change.

Luton has the ability to make teams pay if they load the box.

Wide receiver Trevon Bradford averaged 18.5 yards per catch last season and tight end Noah Togiai is another player to watch in the mid-range passing game.

OSU quarterbacks were only sacked 18 times last season and with four starters returning on the offensive line, pass protection should be excellent.

OSU players gather around head coach Jonathan Smith after the annual spring game at Reser Stadium on April 28, 2018. (Photo: Gary Horowitz/Statesman Journal)

Gary Horowitz/Statesman Journal

5. Can the Beavers regain confidence

OSU opens at perennial power Ohio State, which isn’t exactly an ideal opponent for a program in rebuilding mode that has lost 19 consecutive road games. But if the Beavers are competitive, it would go a long way in building confidence.

Last season former coach Gary Andersen abandoned ship at mid-season, which was a blow to team morale.

The 2018 Beavers have a leader in Smith who has strong ties to Beaver Nation and will stay the course.

Oregon State football

Coach: Jonathan Smith

2017 record: 1-11, 0-9 Pac-12 (last in North Division)

Starters returning: Seven on offense, six on defense, one kicker

Preseason practice: Opens Aug. 3

Season opener: 9 a.m. Sept. 1 at Ohio State (ABC)

Quote: "That's nothing that any of the guys on this team are gonna shy away from. We're going in there, we're gonna put our best effort on the field and come out with a win."

- OSU quarterback Jake Luton on opening at Ohio State

Returning statistical leaders

Passing: Jake Luton, 83-154 (61.5 percent), 853 yards, four TDs, four interceptions

Rushing: Artavis Pierce, 68 rushes, 323 yards (4.8 yards per carry), one TD

Receiving: Noah Togiai, 34 receptions, 461 yards, two TDs

Tackles: David Morris and Jalen Moore, 75 apiece

Sacks: Jonathan Willis, three

