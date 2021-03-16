Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers make women’s NCAA Tournament

The Ducks will play South Dakota in the first round, while Oregon State will play Florida State. Both games will be televised on ESPN2.

PORTLAND, Ore. — March Madness is back, and the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers are making a return to the women’s NCAA Tournament after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ducks were slotted Monday as a No. 6 seed in this year’s tournament. They’ll face No. 11 seed South Dakota in the first round on Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Oregon State is a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed Florida State on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. That game will also be televised on ESPN2.

While both teams made the tournament, their paths to this point have been different. Oregon has struggled down the stretch, losing five of their last six games. They are also without star point guard Te-Hina Paopao. Meanwhile, the Beavers have won five of their last six games, including two wins against the Ducks. However, Oregon State is in a tough bracket. If the Beavers win their first game, they’ll likely face No. 1 South Carolina.

Other Pac-12 and Pacific Northwest teams to make the tournament include Stanford (No. 1 seed), UCLA (No. 3 seed), Arizona (No. 3 seed), Gonzaga (No. 5 seed) and Washington State (No. 9 seed).