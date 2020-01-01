PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s not the on-the-court production this season that has taken the air out of the Kevin Love trade market.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 16.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game, shooting 37.5% from three, and playing quality minutes for the Cavaliers. He could help a lot of teams.

One of those teams could be the Portland Trail Blazers. The front office has reportedly pursued Love in the past and there was a report last month that the 31-year-old power forward who grew up in Lake Oswego would prefer to be traded to the Blazers.

RELATED: Report: Kevin Love wants to be traded to the Portland Trail Blazers

The three-plus years remaining on Love's four-year, $120 million contract has suffocated trade talks. That’s a lot of money and years for an aging former All-Star player who is productive but also has a lengthy injury history. Some teams have told the Cavaliers they would want a sweetener — meaning Cleveland would need to add a future first-round pick — to take on that Love contract.

LISTEN: Do the Blazers have the best backcourt duo in the NBA?

LISTEN ON: Apple podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

The New York Times’ Marc Stein injected a little optimism into the conversation on New Year’s Eve.

It's tough to see a Love trade coming together at the deadline with that contract, but it only takes one — just one general manager or president of basketball operations who sees Love as the player that fits a need and pushes his team over the top.

Maybe someone out there is talking themselves (and their owner) into Love and getting serious about making this move.

RELATED: Is Kevin Love the right fit for the Portland Trail Blazers?