PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers players reacted to the news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash with a mixture of sadness and incredulity.

"Please don't tell me this is true," tweeted Blazers guard CJ McCollum. "Not Kobe." Second-year guard Anfernee Simons tweeted simply, "NO NO NO NO WAY MAN."

Other Blazers players tweeted similar sentiments.

Officials say five people were killed in a Southern California helicopter crash, and, according to ESPN, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among them.

The Blazers tweeted a photo of Bryant with the following message: "We’re shocked & devastated by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gianna. Kobe's indelible mark on the NBA & the game of basketball globally will live on forever. Our prayers are with the Bryant family & the other families affected, Lakers & all who knew & loved Kobe."

The Blazers reported that no players will be available to speak to the media before Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Both locker rooms will be closed before the game. Head coaches Terry Stotts and Nate McMillan will speak to the media before the game.

