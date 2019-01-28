NEW ORLEANS — "The Brow" era with the New Orleans Pelicans may be at an end.

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony Davis' agent Rich Paul has told the Pelicans that Davis will not sign a possible contract extension and has requested a trade.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul reportedly told ESPN.

If Davis does not sign a new contract, he would enter free agency next summer.

