CLEVELAND -- LeBron James is once again a former member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following a short courting period with other teams after declining a $35.6 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2018-2019 season on Friday, James agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers worth a reported $154 million over the next four years.

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Once the decision went public, reaction was swift on social media.

Fellow Laker Kyle Kuzma tweeted his welcome to Los Angeles.

Even the Los Angeles Rams extended their welcome to James.

Welcome to Los Angeles, @KingJames!



See you back in the Coliseum this fall! #LABron 👑 pic.twitter.com/bZQgHVByid — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 2, 2018

Because it is Los Angeles, several celebrities weighed in on James’ decision to join the Lakers.

Model/television host Chrissy Teigen extended her welcome to California, while basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale predicted the best the Lakers could do is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. Even action movie superstar and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the welcome wagon.

@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018

LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154M deal with the Lakers - @Lakers ⁦@MagicJohnson⁩ strikes GOLD ⁦⁦ ⁩ @ESPN My feeling they will be 3rd in the @NBA West behind ⁦@warriors⁩ ⁦@HoustonRockets⁩ 1-2 in West /Wish he stayed with @Cavs pic.twitter.com/4FszADDXb7 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 2, 2018

LeBron is going to own this town. In fact, @KingJames may already own it. https://t.co/yNFkXuxWhF — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 2, 2018

OMG! LeBron just signed a 4 year deal with the Lakers. Game changer. I’m glad for him. His whole family loves it in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/84VUyVTqHZ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 2, 2018

In addition to the celebs, current and former Cleveland athletes are offering there support for the city, and Browns up-and-comer Myles Garrett is even jockeying for LBJ's "throne."

Although it has been a tough night for @Cavs fans I know this to be true, Cleveland has a resilient and loyal fan base. They love their City and their @Cavs! I have no doubt they will bounce back! #TrueBelievers — Mark Price (@Mark25Price) July 2, 2018

💔 — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) July 2, 2018

@KingJames if you don’t want to take your throne with you I’ll take it.. — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 2, 2018

Fans weighed in on James’ choice to leave the Cavaliers a second time and join the Lakers, some of them remembering the championship he helped win in 2016 and others wishing him well.

a four year contract is tough. the concept of LeBron possibly finishing his career on the west coast is tough. I care more than I thought I would. but he’s not beholden to this organization simply because he’s from the area. I wish him nothing but success — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) July 2, 2018

Thanks for the only championship I’ve ever seen @KingJames — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) July 2, 2018

After experiencing several losing seasons without a chance at the postseason, Lakers fans were full of excitement.

LeBron James is a Laker. I don’t even know what to do with myself. 💛💜 — Lucas Arcala (@lucas_arcala) July 2, 2018

