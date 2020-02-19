PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers haven't played since Feb. 12 and are enjoying nine days off between games because of the All-Star break.

The Blazers' next game is Friday, Feb. 21 against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland will host New Orleans at the Moda Center. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on national TV on ESPN.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Portland Trail Blazers (25-31) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-32)

At Moda Center, Portland

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Northwest

Radio: Rip City Radio (620 AM)

Portland hasn't fared well against the Pelicans this season, losing each of the first three games between the teams, losing by an averaged of nearly 13 points per game.

The first game between the two teams in Portland this season was on Dec. 23. The Pelicans won 102-94. The Blazers got 23 points and nine rebounds from Carmelo Anthony but Portland's star backcourt struggled with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combining to shoot 15-43 from the field (35%) and 2-20 from the 3-point line (10%).

