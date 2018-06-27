PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers extended a qualifying offer to free-agent center Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday.

The offer is a one-year contract worth about $4.75 million. By extending it, the Blazers now have the right to match any contract offer another team makes to Nurkic once free agency begins on July 1.

Nurkic also has the option to sign the qualifying offer and play next season for $4.75 million. If he does that, he'd become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 season. In that scenario, Nurkic would be free to sign with any team and the Blazers wouldn't have the option to match.

In 79 starts for the Blazers last season, Nurkic averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game.

MORE KGW BLAZERS COVERAGE

It remains to be seen what kind of interest Nurkic will generate in free agency. Any team wishing to sign him would need to have enough money under the NBA's salary cap to afford the contract it offers to Nurkic.

As of right now, 11 teams could clear enough cap space to make Nurkic an offer greater than $10 million per year: the Lakers (up to $62 million in cap space); Bulls (up to $40 million); 76ers (up to $30 million); Hawks (up to $29 million); Kings (up to $24 million); Mavericks (up to $24 million); Rockets (up to $22 million); Magic (up to $15 million); Suns (up to $13 million); Pacers (up to $12.5 million); and Jazz (up to $12 million).

Of those teams, only the Mavericks and Lakers really have a need at center. Whether either of those teams see Nurkic as an answer at center and are willing to sign him to a long-term contract lucrative enough to make the Blazers blink is unknown.

The quality of centers in this year's free-agent class could also suppress the market for Nurkic. DeMarcus Cousins (unrestricted), Clint Capela (restricted), DeAndre Jordan (player option) and Enes Kanter (player option) could all potentially hit the market at the same time as Nurkic. Right now in the NBA, the supply exceeds the demand when it comes to starting centers.

The Blazers have until June 30 to decide whether they will extend qualifying offers to guards Shabazz Napier ($3.45 million) and Pat Connaughton ($1.84 million). If Portland does not extend an offer to either player, they will become unrestricted free agents. Blazers center Ed Davis is an unrestricted free agent.

KGW digital producer Jared Cowley writes about the Blazers and other topics for KGW. You can reach him on Twitter at twitter.com/jaredcowley.

3-on-3 Blazers: Does Nurkic have a future in Portland?

LISTEN TO KGW'S 3-ON-3 BLAZERS PODCAST

Listen to the 3-on-3 Blazers Podcast each week with KGW's Orlando Sanchez, Jared Cowley and Nate Hanson. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

© 2018 KGW