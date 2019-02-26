PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you hear about the one about seven Trail Blazers getting stuck on an elevator?

It's not a joke — though Blazers forward Evan Turner cracked a few. It actually happened Tuesday at around 2 p.m. Emerson College in Boston, where the Trail Blazers were practicing in preparation for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Damian Lillard, Turner, Enes Kanter, Rodney Hood, Zach Collins, Meyers Leonard and Gary Trent Jr. were among the players who got stuck in the elevator for about 30 minutes, according to social media posts from several players.

The players seemed to enjoy themselves despite the circumstances (and rising temperature — several players mentioned how hot it was inside the elevator), making jokes and laughing before a maintenance crew finally got the doors open, and the team climbed out of the elevator to cheers.

The best moment was Turner blurting out at one point, "This is not how you treat a former No. 1 team in the West! We deserve better!"

Emerson College released a statement Tuesday afternoon, which reported that nobody was injured and passed along a request to the Trail Blazers.

"The College apologizes for the disruption and hopes the team takes it easy on the Boston Celtics tomorrow night," the statement read.

Some other highlights:

Lillard, huddled on the floor, peeks out from under his sweatshirt just long enough to scream out, "We stuck!"

Hood with the perma-frown.

Trail Blazers forward Rodney Hood was not happy about being stuck on an elevator.

Trent Jr. getting nervous and not leaving Turner's side, (according to ET)

Collins accusing Lillard of eating half his energy bar.

Someone playing Coldplay's "Viva la Vida" on their phone and singing along to Chris Martin's falsetto.

Also, Evan Turner's sore left knee looks fine. Or at least good enough to make a kamikaze leap out of the elevator once the doors finally opened (see Leonard's second video below).

