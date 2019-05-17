PORTLAND, Ore. — Warriors star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least the first four games of the Western Conference finals, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said before Game 2 on Thursday.

Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area that Durant won't travel to Portland for Games 3 or 4. Durant is recovering from a right calf strain.

Golden State beat the Blazers by 22 points in Game 1 without Durant. This is still a significant loss for the Warriors, though. Durant is arguably the NBA's best player this season.

Durant was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and shooting 51.3% from the field and 41.6% from the 3-point line in 11 playoffs games, before he was injured in Game 5 of the second-round series against the Rockets.

More Blazers coverage

Read more Blazers articles at kgw.com/blazers

3-on-3 Blazers podcast

LISTEN: The Trail Blazers can win Game 2. Here's how

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast