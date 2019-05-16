PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers will head back to Portland trailing 2-0 in the Western Conference finals after a heartbreaking 114-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 on Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

The Blazers led by 15 points at halftime and eight with 4:28 seconds left. But Portland gave up a 14-3 run to end the game. Down the stretch, the Blazers missed eight of their last nine shots to fumble away the game.

"We stole that game," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. "We stole it for sure. They outplayed us."

Damian Lillard finished with 23 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, and CJ McCollum had 22 points and five assists. Seth Curry had 16 points and four steals, and Rodney Hood and Maurice Harkless each scored 12 points.

Stephen Curry had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Klay Thompson had 24 points. Draymond Green had 16 points, 10 rebound, even assists and five blocks for the Warriors.

The next two games are in Portland. Game 3 is Saturday and Game 4 will be played Monday.

"Their job was to take care of their home floor, and we got an opportunity to do the same thing," Lillard said.

