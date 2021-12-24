Two Blazers players reportedly enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols

The Athletic reported that Dennis Smith Jr. and Trendon Watford are entering COVID-19 protocols, and the rest of the team is being re-tested.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers players Dennis Smith Jr. and Trendon Watford have entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to a tweet from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The rest of the team will be re-tested, Charania reported.

The news comes one day after the Blazers were scheduled to host the Brooklyn Nets, but the game was postponed because the Nets had too many players in quarantine. Several other NBA games have been similarly postponed this month.

The Blazers reported in September that 100% of the team’s players and staff were fully vaccinated, and no Blazers players have had to enter COVID protocols until now. The Blazers did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Under the NBA health and safety protocols, players who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days after the first positive test or show at least two negative PCR test results from samples collected at least 24 hours apart before they can return.

The updated protocols announced at the start of the 2021-22 season put heavy restrictions and testing schedules in place for unvaccinated players but largely exempted vaccinated players from regular testing and other requirements unless they developed symptoms of COVID-19.

The highly contagious and partially vaccine-resistant omicron variant has forced a reassessment of those standards. ESPN reported last week that the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed to implement a stricter set of masking and testing rules for the holiday season, with game-day tests for all players and staff unless they have received a booster shot.