Trail Blazers to have vaccinated sections in Moda Center during playoff games

Vaccinated sections will be available to fully vaccinated fans who are 16 and older and are at least two weeks removed from their final dose.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday announced that the Moda Center will expand capacity for Thursday’s home playoff game against the Denver Nuggets with vaccinated sections.

The Blazers will host Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Saturday.

Vaccinated sections will be available to fully vaccinated fans who are 16 and older and are at least two weeks removed from their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). For the May 27 game, the last vaccination date is on or before May 13. For the May 29 game, the last vaccination date is on or before May 15.

The Blazers said fans will be required to provide proof of full vaccination with a CDC-issued vaccination card or a digital/printed photo of their vaccination card.

Those sitting in vaccinated sections won't be physically distanced, but they'll still have to wear a face mask.

Children ages 15 or younger who have not been vaccinated will be allowed to sit in vaccinated sections with their parents or guardians.

Physically distanced sections will also be available for fans who are not eligible to sit in vaccinated sections.

The vaccinated sections were created in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and local government officials, the Blazers said.

“We are thrilled to partner with the governor and Oregon Health Authority as the first indoor sports venue in Oregon with vaccinated sections,” said Blazers and Rose Quarter President Chris McGowan.

I'm grateful for the @trailblazers' partnership with my office and @OHAOregon to help develop protocols for vaccinated fan sections. We will be expanding these protocols to other businesses, venues, and faith institutions that choose to implement them in Lower Risk counties. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) May 24, 2021

The Blazers are hosting 500 first responders, healthcare workers and community partners at Moda Center for Game 3 on May 27.

The Blazers said qualified ticket customers will receive an email with single-game ticketing information.

The vaccinated sections will allow up to 8,000 fans initally, McGowan said, but he hopes that number can increase in the coming weeks.

Multnomah County has applied to move to the lower risk level after meeting the state’s requirements last week. More than 65% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the county submitted its equity plan to the OHA on Friday. County officials hope to move to lower risk on Wednesday.

The lower risk level allows businesses to have a maximum of 50% capacity indoors. If the county is approved to move to lower risk, the Blazers would be able to welcome fans back to the Moda Center at 50% capacity, increasing the number of fans allowed inside the arena from the current allowed capacity of almost 2,000 to nearly 10,000.