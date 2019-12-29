PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Trail Blazers recalled center Moses Brown from the G League on Sunday.

Brown, 20, has played 12 games with the Texas Legends of the G League, averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. In four games with Portland this season, he's averaged 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Blazers backup center Skal Labissiere got his first start of the season Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers but left the game with a left knee injury about two minutes into the game and did not return.

Head coach Terry Stotts said after Saturday's game that Labissiere underwent an MRI but the results were still pending. As of Sunday afternoon, there was no update on Labissiere's injury.

The Blazers (14-19) have lost three in a row and play the Phoenix Suns on Monday at the Moda Center.

LISTEN: Do the Blazers have the best backcourt duo in the NBA?

LISTEN ON: Apple podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com and is the co-host of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast. Have questions or comments for the 3-on-3 Blazers team? Email them here.

RELATED: NBA power rankings: Blazers win 4 in a row and make a big jump

RELATED: Do the Portland Trail Blazers have the best backcourt duo in the NBA?