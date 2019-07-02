PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers made a trade before the deadline Thursday, acquiring 22-year-old forward Skal Labissiere from the Sacramento Kings for Caleb Swanigan, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It was the second deal Portland made this week. The Blazers traded for Cavaliers forward Rodney Hood on Sunday.

Labissiere, a 6-foot-11 forward, was drafted with the 28th overall selection in the 2016 NBA draft. He has played in only 13 games for the Kings this season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game.

In his first two seasons with the Kings, he averaged 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.

Swanigan, the 27th pick in the 2017 draft, averaged 2.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 7.4 minutes over his first two seasons with the Blazers.

In the week leading up the deadline, Portland was linked to players like Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (traded to the Bucks on Thursday), Hawks forward Taurean Prince (not traded) and Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (traded to the Clippers).

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Reportedly, the Blazers put Maurice Harkless and their 2019 first-round draft pick on the trade block, but didn't end up trading either.

Thursday's other NBA trades

A player the Blazers reportedly expressed interest in the past two seasons, Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic, was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans will receive Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson, according to Wojnarowski, and The New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the Pelicans will also get four second-round picks in the deal.

The Toronto Raptors acquired center Marc Gasol from Memphis, trading Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round pick to the Grizzlies, according to Wojnarowski.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic for Jonathan Simmons, a first-round pick and a second-round pick, according to the Wojnarowski.

The Houston Rockets traded James Ennis to the Philadelphia 76ers for the right to swap second-round draft picks in 2021, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Former Blazers Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin, who were traded to the Cavaliers in the Rodney Hood trade, and then traded Wednesday to the Houston Rockets, are now being traded to the Indiana Pacers, according to Wojnarowski.

The Rockets will send a second round pick in the deal and the Pacers will waive Stauskas and Baldwin, Wojnarowski reported.

The Memphis Grizzlies traded guard Garrett Temple and forward JaMychal Green to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Avery Bradley, according to Wojnarowski.

The Blazers had reportedly expressed interest in Green prior to the trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired forward Mike Muscala from the Clippers for forward Michael Beasley and center Ivica Subac, according to Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies traded Shelvin Mack to the Hawks, according to Wojnarowski.

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.