Blazers increase fan capacity in Moda Center to 10,000 for Game 6

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday morning that they'll increase fan capacity in the Moda Center to 10,000 for Game 6 on Thursday, up from 8,000 for Games 3 and 4.

The Blazers trail the Denver Nuggets 3-2 in the first-round, best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Thursday at the Moda Center. It starts at 5 p.m. and airs on TNT.

The Blazers said they're making the move to increase fan capacity in conjunction with local government and the Oregon Health Authority. There will be more seats in both the vaccinated sections and the physically distanced sections.

Fans should arrive early to avoid longer entry times, the team said. The Blazers also reminded fans that the Moda Center has a strict no-bag policy this season, so fans should leave bags at home or in their cars. The Blazers said they'll make exceptions for medical and children's needs and clutches 5x8 inches or smaller.

Inside the Moda Center, fans will still be required to wear face masks and follow the Rose Quarter's health and safety protocols.

Blazers vaccination clinics