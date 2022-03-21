Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard out the remainder of the 2021-22 season

Lillard underwent surgery on Jan. 13 to repair a core injury causing chronic abdominal pain.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season as he continues to rehabilitate from his January abdominal surgery, the Portland Trail Blazers announced on Monday.

The team said the star guard has progressed well through the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol.

"He has met several key performance benchmarks to date and will continue end-stage rehab over the next few weeks," the Blazers said in a news release.



The announcement comes on the same day the Blazers are set to face the Detroit Pistons for the second time this season, tip off at 4 p.m. The Blazers defeated the Pistons 110-92 in their last matchup on Dec. 1.

The Blazers are 9-26 on the road. Portland gives up 114.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game. In the last 10 games, the Blazers are 1-9, averaging 102.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (knee), Chris Smith: out (knee), Frank Jackson: out (back), Cory Joseph: day to day (rest), Killian Hayes: day to day (head), Hamidou Diallo: out (finger), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Justise Winslow: day to day (achilles), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).