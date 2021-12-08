Blazers' McCollum has collapsed lung, out indefinitely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung and will be sidelined indefinitely.

McCollum was injured in the final quarter of the Blazers' 145-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. He was listed as probable with a rib contusion for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but did not play in the 102-90 loss.