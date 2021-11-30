x
Blazers

Blazers end 3-game losing streak with win over Detroit

CJ McCollum scored 28 points, and Ben McLemore, who had played in just six previous games for the Blazers this season, had 17 points off the bench.
Credit: AP
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, right, is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Detroit Pistons their seventh straight loss with a 110-92 victory on Tuesday night. 

Ben McLemore, who had played in just six previous games for the Blazers this season, had 17 points off the bench.

Portland, with Damian Lillard looking on from the bench in street clothes, snapped a three-game losing streak. 

Rookie Cade Cunningham finished with a season-high 26 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Pistons.

