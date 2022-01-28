Locked on Blazers podcast: Trade interest in Robert Covington, Norman Powell

Multiple teams are reported to have interest in Robert Covington and the Detroit Pistons are interested in Norman Powell. Could that bring Jerami Grant to Portland?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Dallas Mavericks 132-112 on Wednesday night. The already shorthanded Blazers played without Robert Covington (knee) and Nassir Little (shoulder) and they looked like a team missing all the NBA caliber forwards on the roster. It was ugly early and ended ugly late.

But who cares. Let's talk about trades. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, multiple teams have interest in Covington and while the veteran forward might not net the Blazers a first round pick in return there is certainly a market for RoCo and that might work in Portland's favor as the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches.

Plus, Detroit has interest in Norman Powell and a Powell for Jerami Grant swap is a possibility, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. That's pretty intriguing! This episode dives into the intrigue.

