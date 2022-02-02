Portland Trail Blazers trade assets: How can the Blazers make deals ahead of the NBA trade deadline | Locked on Blazers podcast

This episode breaks down what trade assets the Blazers have and then takes a look at what the Blazers might do in the coming week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's your Trail Blazers Trade Assets Primer, looking at what the Blazers have to deal ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

Can the Blazers deal a first rounder? How about a second? (1:55)

What would Damian Lillard command on the market? (4:22)

How valuable are proven vets with years left on their deals like CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Larry Nance Jr.? (9:55)

What about the expiring of Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington? (16:28)

Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little have looked promising this season? What would it take for the Blazers to give up Ant or Nas and what are the complications in trading guys on rookie deals? (23:37)

What about the rest of the roster? Does Ben McLemore have a market? What about Dennis Smith Jr. or Cody Zeller? Will CJ Elleby or Greg Brown III get dealt? (27:55)

Great news. This episode answers all of these questions and then takes a look at what the Blazers might do in the coming week. Listen and become immediately smarter. Maybe. Just listen. You might learn something and that chance is always worth it.

