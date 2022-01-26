x
Blazers

Edwards has 40 points, Timberwolves down Blazers 109-107

Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore — Anthony Edwards had 40 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 on Tuesday night. 

Edwards also had nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and made five 3-pointers in his fourth career 40-point game.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 24-23 to surpass their win total from all of last season when they finished 23-49. 

Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Blazers. It was his sixth straight double-double, longest streak of his career.

The Blazers were back in Portland for a quick two-game homestand after an extended road trip during which they went 4-2. While on the road, the Blazers saw the return of CJ McCollum to tie the game at 107 with a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left.

They are scheduled to host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves are set to visit Golden State on Thursday night.

