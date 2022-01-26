Edwards has 40 points, Timberwolves down Blazers 109-107

Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Blazers.

PORTLAND, Ore — Anthony Edwards had 40 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 on Tuesday night.

Edwards also had nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and made five 3-pointers in his fourth career 40-point game.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 24-23 to surpass their win total from all of last season when they finished 23-49.

Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Blazers. It was his sixth straight double-double, longest streak of his career.

The Blazers were back in Portland for a quick two-game homestand after an extended road trip during which they went 4-2. While on the road, the Blazers saw the return of CJ McCollum to tie the game at 107 with a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left.