PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the most talked about storylines going into the Western Conference finals matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors has been the sibling rivalry between Stephen Curry and Seth Curry.

They’re the first brothers to face each other in an NBA conference final. But the historic moment presented a dilemma (albeit a fun one) for their parents, Dell Curry, a former NBA player, and Sonya Curry.

The Curry parents decided it would be “too easy” to wear a split jersey with the Warriors and Blazers on it. And, obviously, choosing one son over another was not feasible. So, they decided they’ll do a coin flip before each game to determine which team to represent.

And the results are in for Game 1: Sonya will wear a Blazers jersey and support Seth. Dell will don a Warriors jersey and support Stephen.

Welcome to the Rip City fan base for the night, Sonya! Tip-off for Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

