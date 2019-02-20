PORTLAND, Ore. — When Enes Kanter was deciding whether to sign with the Trail Blazers or Lakers — he said he got five or six offers but "it came down to [the Lakers] and Portland" — it was a text from star guard Damian Lillard that sealed the deal for Portland.

As for what Lillard said in the text, Kanter said that's between him and Lillard. But he said the text meant a lot to him.

"I saw how good of a teammate he was, that he would text me," he said.

Kanter had his first practice with the Blazers on Wednesday in New York. Portland plays the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the first of seven consecutive road games.

Kanter said his first practice with the Blazers was like the first day of school.

"I was just trying to get the sets, it was like smoke coming out of my head," he said. "A lot of plays, a lot of actions, but it was good. ... I was nervous, but they helped me a lot. Amazing locker [room]. From the first moment I stepped in, everyone was trying to help."

Kanter compared coming to Portland to his time in Oklahoma City. He played with the Thunder from 2015-2017, averaging 14.2 points and 8.0 rebounds off the bench for a team that averaged 51 wins and made a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

He said the Blazers are a great team and aren't missing a lot. He plans to focus on bringing energy and being a good teammate.

"How can I make others better? That's the one thing I'm looking for, because we're trying to get to the playoffs and go far there," he said.

Kanter said the fact that Portland wanted him four years ago, when he signed a four-year, $70 million offer sheet that Oklahoma City eventually matched, made a difference in his decision to choose the Blazers over the Lakers.

"When Neil [Olshey, Trail Blazers president of basketball operations] talked to me, it was emotional. ... They believed in me four years ago," he said.

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.