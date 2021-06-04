Terry Stotts out as Blazers head coach

The Portland Trail Blazers have had four first-round playoff exits in the past five seasons.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers and head coach Terry Stotts mutually agreed to part ways Friday.

The team confirmed the news after the Blazers were knocked out of the NBA playoffs in Thursday's Game 6 loss to the Denver Nuggets. It was the Blazers' fourth first-round playoff exit in five seasons.

In Stotts' nine seasons with the Blazers, he led them to eight consecutive playoffs appearances.

He is the second-winningest coach in franchise history, only after Jack Ramsay, who led the Blazers to their 1977 NBA championship win.

A 27-year coaching veteran, Stotts holds a career coaching record of 517-486 (.515) and a 402-318 (.558) mark with Portland.

“I have the utmost respect for Terry and what he has accomplished these past nine seasons,” said Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. “This was a difficult decision on both a personal and professional level but it’s in the best interest of the franchise to move in another direction."

Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski candidates that will potentially be considered to replace Stotts include Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups, ESPN's Jeff Van Gundy, Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni and University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.

Among candidates expected to be considered for the Blazers opening, sources tell ESPN: Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Jeff Van Gundy, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, and Michigan’s Juwan Howard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2021