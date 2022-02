Portland snapped a six-game losing streak with Wednesday's victory over the Los Angeles.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who prevailed late despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades.

LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.