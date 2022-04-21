Shaedon Sharpe will make Blazers debut at summer league in Las Vegas

The Portland Trail Blazers rookie will face off against rookie Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons on ESPN on Thursday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe will make his professional basketball debut Thursday in a nationally televised summer-league game against the Detroit Pistons.

The marquee matchup — if you can categorize a summer-league game as marquee — pits Sharpe, the seventh overall pick in last month’s NBA draft against Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall selection.

Portland’s summer-league squad is full of NBA players from its regular-season roster. In addition to Sharpe and fellow rookie Jabari Walker, second-year players Trendon Watford, Keon Johnson, Greg Brown II and Brandon Williams, and third year guard Didi Louzada will play for the Blazers in Las Vegas.

Sharpe will be one of the main attractions in Las Vegas. Not only is he a Top 10 pick, but he also hasn’t played organized basketball in more than a year. Projected to have one of the highest ceilings in the draft, he’s a mysterious figure for NBA fans because of his meteoric rise as a high school prospect, his commitment to Kentucky, his decision to reclassify to the Class of 2022, enroll early at Kentucky, then sit out the entire college basketball season only to declare for the draft instead of return to play his freshman season with the Wildcats.

Fans just want to see the kid play.

Their first chance will be Thursday at 9 p.m. PT on ESPN against Detroit. The Pistons’ summer-league roster is loaded. In addition to Ivey, the Pistons will feature Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes.

Portland will play four preliminary games from July 7-14. All 30 NBA teams will participate and after the first four games, the teams with the best records (here’s a look at tiebreakers) will play in the championship game on July 17, while the other 28 teams will play a fifth game on July 16 or 17.

The games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

BLAZERS SUMMER-LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Thursday: vs. Detroit Pistons, 9 p.m., ESPN

BLAZERS SUMMER-LEAGUE ROSTER

Guards

Shaedon Sharpe, 6-6, 200 pounds

Keon Johnson, 6-4, 185

Brandon Williams, 6-2, 190

Josh Gray, 6-1, 170

Craig Randall II, 6-4, 185

Colbey Ross, 6-1, 180

Forwards

Trendon Watford, 6-9, 230

Greg Brown III, 6-8, 200

Didi Louzada, 6-5, 215

Jabari Walker, 6-9, 215

Kyle Alexander, 6-10, 216

George King, 6-6, 220

Romello White, 6-8, 235

Centers