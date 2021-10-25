x
Blazers

Harrison Barnes has 36 and the Kings spoil Portland's opener 124-121

CJ McCollum finished with 34 points and Damian Lillard added 20 points and 11 assists for Portland.
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, left, tries to get past Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Harrison Barnes scored 36 points and De’Aaron Fox added 27, and the Sacramento Kings spoiled Portland’s season opener under new coach Chauncey Billups with a 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Richaun Holmes had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter.

