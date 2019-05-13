Using the KGW app? Tap here to view

PORTLAND, Ore. — After waiting 19 long seasons for the Trail Blazers to get back to the Western Conference finals, you know Rip City was ready to celebrate.

Portland beat the Denver Nuggets 100-96 in Game 7 of their second-round series on Sunday afternoon to advanced to the West finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

After the game, we asked you to share your photos and videos of you celebrating the victory with family, friends, strangers pets, and you came through, sharing so many joyous moments with us. Thank you!

We've put together photo gallery of fans celebrating after the win, and we've filled this article with countless videos you sent us of you celebrating your Blazers.

A Western Conference finals date with the Golden State Warriors is next. Go Blazers!

PHOTOS: Blazers fans react after Game 7

Fan reaction videos

This baby's BIG EYES 😂

Post by jason.day.94801.

Tracking his heart rate

Post by olga.ganchenko.

Celebrating at the Sellwood Manor

Post by debbie.v.wilson1.

The Clayton family in Abington, Mass.

Post by april.clayton.37.

The crowd at a kickball game crowded around to watch the final seconds

Post by alexandria.marceline.

Chanting and celebrating at a sports bar

Post by tina.sturgeon.31.

Doing the happy dance with a "Feel No Limits" Damian Lillard poster in the background

Post by cstockner.

Jenna Gonzalez's daughters were so happy they were crying

Post by JennaGonzo.

Lucy Vega's family couldn't contain their excitement

Post by lucy.zea.

Heather Bean captured more kids doing the happy dance

Post by hbeam2.

Celebrating at the River City Saloon in Hood River, Oregon

Post by timkgrass.

"Look at 'em! Look at 'em! Let's go!"

Post by michelle.peterson.735.

Jumping up and down

Post by scotteelyse.

Running through his Portland neighborhood waving the Blazers flag

Post by matt.bellingham.1.

"Happy mothers everywhere!!"

Post by mark.shafer.355.

"It's our game! It's our game! It's our game!"

Post by noemi.aranda.77.

Dancing in the living room

Post by charene.simmons.

Can't contain his excitement, has to take it outside

Post by natalie.newcomer.

"YES! YES! YES! WE'RE GOING!" (Warning: profanity)

Post by kelly.hill.5011.

Crying on the floor in a Lillard jersey

Post by yuvia.rios.9.

Dancing and hugging after the Blazers win

Post by rachel.downey2.

"WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, B------! I'M GOING BROKE! (Warning: profanity)

Post by elsinga.hurtado.

"You guys wanna run down the street or anything?"

Post by kathy.mcferrin.

"I'm all the way in South Carolina, baby! Rip City, all day!"

Post by jacoby.boykins.

Celebration at a sports bar

Post by rachel.r.weber.

This family can't contain their excitement

Post by rachel.r.weber.

"YES! YES! YES!"

Post by kirsten.p.williamson.

Celebrating at a restaurant

Post by dave.wilson.14.

"Don't get hit by a car!"

Post by erin.hill.75.

"DAMIAN! LET'S GO!"

Post by jennifertrullkienow.

"THEY DID IT!"

Post by erica.pfeiferburger.

A "Beat Golden State!" chant breaks out

Post by CharityEPorter.

"He's letting off a firecracker!"

Post by jdfoster1.

Celebrated so loud he scared his poor daughter

Post by troy.nylander.7.

"GO BLAZERS!"

Post by Destiny.Myles27.

Blazers super fan Jessi Dunckel

Post by dominique.dunckel.