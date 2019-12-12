PORTLAND, Ore. — In his first public post since tearing his left Achilles tendon last week, Portland Trail Blazers forward Rodney Hood shared a heartfelt message with fans on Wednesday.

“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everyone who sent prayers up for me. Today was a successful surgery and I’m excited about this process. Every text, call, post, edible arrangement, etc meant the world to me! The support has been unreal. One thing I’ve never done is ask Why. I know I’m built to get through this. All positive vibes this way!” Hood posted on Instagram.

The Blazers' starting forward suffered the season-ending injury during last Friday’s 136-113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Hood acknowledged soreness in his Achilles prior to the game, but head coach Terry Stotts said after the game that Hood had “cleared all protocols” to play.

Hood, who re-signed with the Blazers this summer after being traded to the team last spring, was having one the best seasons of his career. He averaged 11.5 points per game while shooting 49% on 3-pointers, third-best in the NBA.

The Blazers are 1-1 since Hood’s injury and 10-15 overall this season, two games behind the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Portland returns to the court on Thursday in Denver to face the Nuggets.

