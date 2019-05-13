DENVER — An MRI confirmed that Portland guard/forward Rodney Hood has a left knee bone bruise, and he is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, the Trail Blazers announced Monday.
Hood left Game 7 on Sunday against Denver after colliding with Nuggets forward Torrey Craig on a screen in the third quarter. Hood stayed down on the floor, clutching at his left knee as trainers checked on him. Hood was helped into the locker room.
After the game Sunday, Hood said he was hopeful he can play in the opening game of the Western Conference Finals.
He had six points in 20 minutes as the Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets 100-96 to advance.
"They checked my knee and everything was stable," Hood said. "Major relief."
Game 1 of the conference finals is Tuesday night at Golden State.
"Day-by-day," Hood said. "Hopefully the pain goes down. Hopefully it's feeling better by Tuesday."
BOX SCORE: Trail Blazers 100, Nuggets 96
In a Game 6 win at Portland, Hood had 25 points. Nuggets coach Michael Malone referred to him as the "MVP of the series."
