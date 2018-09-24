PORTLAND, Ore. — Media day is finally here!

General manager Neil Olshey

Blazers GM Neil Olshey: not going to lose sight we're returning one of the best teams in the western conference #ripcity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/GUEKwU8wkd — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Blazers GM Neil Olshey: want to be a factor in the playoffs #RipCity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/61WGRFTeyn — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Blazers GM Neil Olshey: we've got to tighten some things up in playoffs...we've got to have a larger margin for error #RipCity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/dJmNBNDaIw — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Blazers GM Neil Olshey: added big time shooters, keep defense stable. We started trending towards defensive minded players last season. It Put pressure on Dame CJ on offense #RipCity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Blazers GM Neil Olshey: we work for Paul Allen, there's always a sense of urgency. We haven't taken a step back #RipCity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/1wJQ9Tbt4Z — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Blazers GM Neil Olshey: it would be irresponsible not to talk to the players on a daily and weekly basis. Says he has a good relationship with Dame. Terry Stotts record speaks for itself. #RipCity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/xJ38OsAZdg — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Head coach Terry Stotts

Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts: disappointing thing to me the last two years is not getting off to good starts....We don't have that luxury this year #RipCity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/UE2KfEro2R — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Terry Stotts: our new guys can all shoot...that will open up spacing. Assists were way down last year #RipCity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Blazers Terry Stotts on getting swept in playoffs: I don't want our team to forget about last season...and keep that edge...can't hang on to it but can't let it go either @KGWSports #RipCity — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Wade Baldwin, reserve guard

Wade Baldwin is a fan of the scooters around town. Surprised how fast they are #RipCity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/7vjCJLQndc — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Damian Lillard, starting guard

Damian Lillard - biggest obstacle is staying focused on what's in front of us. #RipCity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/yKo9eutoFx — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Lillard on last year's playoff sweep- we were riding high, great expectations and it fell apart. We have to remember it, motivate but can't let it pull us down #RipCity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Damian Lillard - Training was the same this offseason. Relaxed took care of body #ripcity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Damian Lillard - guys are dealing with reality (of nba right now) "how am I going to beat Golden State"... I've never asked for a trade, I'm happy with my situation @KGWSports #RipCity — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Lillard - says Meyers Leonard looks good, this time is a little bit different. He wasn't the loud Meyers...different look, different energy about him #RipCity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Damian Lillard didn't get @CJMcCollum an engagement gift, says it puts more pressure on him 😂😂😂 #RipCity — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Damian Lillard on this season - Give ourselves a chance in the postseason #ripcity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Jusuf Nurkic, starting center

Jusuf Nurkic - played all summer, feels he didn't have a break. His weight stayed the same at 280lbs @KGWSports #RipCity pic.twitter.com/pnv5pVKwYw — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Jusuf Nurkic - I can be an all-star @KGWSports #RipCity — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Al-Farouq Aminu, starting forward

Aminu - turnovers way too high last year, need more assists #RipCity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/qZhgyuXn2L — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Seth Curry, reserve guard

Seth Curry says health is good. No pain, doing everything for a full month @KGWSports #ripcity pic.twitter.com/qh7eZfIecY — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

Seth Curry - I'm here to make it easy for those guys (Dame and CJ) #RipCity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

CJ McCollum, starting guard

CJ McCollum - we need to improve in every facet of the game. Playing better defense in the playoffs is a point of emphasis #RipCity @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/TbRHBn0CJB — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

CJ McCollum - I hope we do better than last year. We stole games and we gave a lot of games away...playoff teams don't give games away #RipCity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

CJ McCollum - have to take advantage of the prime years #RipCity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

CJ McCollum - Zach Collins has an elite defensive mindset #ripcity @KGWSports — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) September 24, 2018

