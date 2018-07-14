Free agent guard Shabazz Napier has reportedly signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the deal is two years in length, with a team option for the second season. He did not say how much money the deal is worth.

Napier averaged a career-high 8.7 points and 20.7 minutes per game in a growing role with the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

He will re-join former Blazers center Ed Davis, who signed with the Nets earlier this offseason, and guard Allen Crabbe, who was traded to the Nets last offseason.

The Blazers have added four guards to the roster this offseason. Portland selected 19-year-old Anfernee Simons in the first round of the NBA Draft, and then traded for Gary Trent Jr. in the second round. The Blazers also signed guards Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas.

Going to miss those commercials...Shabazz reunited with Davis and Crabbe in Brooklyn @KGWSports https://t.co/htd7gqsDsi — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) July 14, 2018

